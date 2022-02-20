NJPW announced on Friday that Shane Strickland (fka Isaiah “Swerve” Scott) will be at the Strong Style Evolved event on March 20.

As noted, Strickland made his NJPW debut during Thursday’s NJPW Strong: Rivals taping in Los Angeles at the Vermont Hollywood. In the main event, Shane Strickland answered Jay White’s Open Challenge. Results of the taping are available here.

WWE released him on November 18, 2021, after signing with the company in 2019. During his WWE career, Shane Strickland was the North American Champion and created the “Hit Row” stable.

Jay White, Strong Openweight Champion “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, JONAH, Rocky Romero, Karl Fredericks, Fred Rosser, Clark Connors, Juice Robinson, and Hikuleo have also been announced for the event.

Tickets and more information on Strong Style Evolved are available here.

Below is NJPW’s announcement as well as Strickland’s reaction to his debut match.

A new addition to Strong Style Evolved March 20! The Coliseum in Tampa St.Pete is SW3RVE’s house!@swerveconfident will be in action! TICKETS: https://t.co/sUfSHxhABq#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/TBGfFenOti — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 19, 2022

