The February 14 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped tonight in Atlantic City, NJ at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall before AEW Dynamite hit the air on TBS. Below are full spoilers from the taping:

* Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky defeated two enhancement talents

* Dante Martin defeated Kevin Matthews

* Thunder Rosa defeated Riley Shepard

* Zack Clayton defeated Serpentico. MTV Jersey Shore stars were at ringside as J-Woww is Clayton’s girlfriend. The Situation argued with Luther

* Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Matt Sydal

* 2point0, The Acclaimed and Daniel Garcia defeated The Dark Order

* Ruby Soho, Anna Jay and Tay Conti defeated The Bunny, Emi Sakura and Nyla Rose

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

