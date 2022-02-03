An upcoming episode of AEW’s “Dark: Elevation” show was taped on Wednesday night in Chicago at the Wintrust Arena. These matches should air next Monday, February 7. Below are full spoilers:
* Bobby Fish defeated Robert Anthony
* Scorpio Sky defeated Stephen Wolf with Ethan Page on commentary
* Julia Hart defeated Arie Alexander
* Dante Martin defeated Aaron Solow
* Emi Sakura, The Bunny and Diamante defeated Queen Aminata, Heather Reckless and Skye Blue
* Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn and The Acclaimed defeated Brock Anderson, Lee Johnson, Lee Moriarty and Matt Sydal
* Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta defeated Serpentico and Dr. Luther
Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]