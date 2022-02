Friday’s AEW Rampage episode was taped tonight at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago after Dynamite went off the air. Below are full spoilers:

* Adam Cole defeated Evil Uno

* AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara retained over Isiah Kassidy

* Thunder Rosa defeated Mercedes Martinez via DQ

* FTW Champion Ricky Starks retained over Jay Lethal. This was the main event

These matches will air this Friday at 10pm ET on TNT.

