The following WWE 205 Live spoilers were taped on Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL before WWE NXT hit the air:
* Brooks Jensen defeated Bodhi Hayward with a knee to the face
* Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter defeated Fallon Henley and Lash Legend. Jensen and Josh Briggs watched the match from ringside
* Kushida defeated Damon Kemp via submission with an armbar
These matches will air this Friday via Peacock and the WWE Network.
Wrestling Inc. writer Dakota Cohen contributed to this article.
