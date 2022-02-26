Tammy “Sunny” Sytch was reportedly arrested on February 24, 2022 (Thursday) for several offenses, according to wrestlingnews.co. She is scheduled to appear in court on March 10, 2022.

You can see the list of charges from State Records below:

– OPERATING UNDER INFLUENCE OF LIQUOR OR DRUGS

– DRIVING AFTER DL/REGISTRATION SUSPENDED/REVOKED

– CARELESS DRIVING: LIKELY TO ENDANGER PERSON OR PROPERTY

– RECKLESS DRIVING

– FAILURE TO WEARSEAT EQUIPMENT-RESPONSIBILITY OF DRIVER

– DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE

– FAIL POSS DRIV LIC

– FAIL TO POSS DRIV REG

– FAIL TO POSS DRIV INS CARD

– FAILURE TO INSTALL INTERLOCK/DRIVE CAR W/O INTERLOCK

– OPERATE MV DURING LICENSE SUSPENSION-2ND VIOLATION

As we’ve noted, Sunny was arrested in Keansburg, NJ earlier this year and booked into the Monmouth County Jail on two counts of illegally possessing a weapon, and one charge of making terroristic threats.

It was later revealed that Sytch was arrested after allegedly threatening to kill her “intimate partner” with a pair of scissors, according to police records. Sytch was involved in a domestic dispute with a man and while it wasn’t clear what led to the incident, police say Sytch raised a pair of scissors “in the air towards the victim” and then threatened to kill him.

