Terminus 2 card announced before the event (card subject to change)
Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Santana for the ROH Original World Championship
Jay Lethal vs. Baron Black
Serena Deeb vs. Liiza Hall
Davey Richards vs. Sw3rve The Realest
Daniel Garcia & Kevin Blackwood vs Joe Keys & Dante Caballero
Chris Sabin vs. Tre Lamar vs. Leon Ruff vs. Kenny Alfonso in a Terminal Eliminator Match
Killa Kate vs Queen Aminata
Invictus Khash vs Adam Priest
Coverage starts at 8pm EST
