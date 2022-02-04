The Bullet Club will be in action at Impact Wrestling’s upcoming No Surrender event.

It was announced on this week’s Impact that Bullet Club member Jay White will battle Violent By Design’s Eric Young, while The Bullet Club’s Guerrillas of Destiny will challenge The Good Brothers for the Impact World Tag Team Titles.

Impact Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore has ruled that Violent By Design will be banned from ringside during the title match.

G.O.D. (Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa) made their Impact debuts on last week’s episode, challenging Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows. Their in-ring debuts came last night as they teamed with White and Chris Bey to defeat Jake Something, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Madman Fulton and Ace Austin. After the match, The Good Brothers and VBD teamed up to take The Bullet Club out.

The line-up for the 5-on-5 Honor No More vs. Team Impact match at No Surrender was also finalized this week. Kenny King has officially joined Honor No More after he made his Impact return this week by attacking Josh Alexander during his match with Vincent.

The 5-on-5 match will now feature Honor No More’s King, Vincent, PCO, Matt Taven and Matt Bennett vs. Team Impact’s Alexander, Eddie Edwards, Rhino, Chris Sabin and Rich Swann. The former ROH stars will be allowed to stay in Impact if they want.

Impact No Surrender will take place on Saturday, February 19 at the Alario Center in New Orleans. The event will air exclusively on Impact Plus, and on YouTube for Impact Ultimate Insiders. Below is the current announced card:

Impact World Title Match

W. Morrissey vs. Moose (c)

Impact Knockouts Title Match

Tasha Steelz vs. Mickie James (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa) vs. The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson) (c)

Violent By Design will be banned from ringside.

Jay White vs. Eric Young

Honor No More (PCO, Vincent, Mike Bennett, Matt Taven, Kenny King) vs. Team Impact (Eddie Edwards, Josh Alexander, Rich Swann, Rhino, Chris Sabin)

If HNM wins, they can stay in Impact, but must leave if they lose.

