Former WWE Champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was featured in the opening film for NBC’s enhanced primetime presentation of the Opening Ceremony for the XXIV Olympic Winter Games from Beijing, China on Friday night. The ceremony aired on Peacock and NBC.

The Rock narrated an opening film that played as Team USA walked in the Parade of Nations. You can see the film below, along with a behind-the-scenes clip, both from The Rock’s Twitter.

The “I Dare You” film tells the story of how young athletes dare to pursue the fastest, highest, most high-stakes events on snow and ice.

“I DARE YOU. I’m honored to, once again, introduce our incredible Team USA @Olympics athletes – the ones who accept the dare. Go define your LEGACY. Go take care of business [fist emoji] OLYMPIC OPENING CEREMONIES TONIGHT @ 8PM EST only on @NBC I dare you. @Olympics #TeamUSA,” Rock tweeted.

Rock also provided comments in a NBC press release issued earlier this week, “Our athletes representing Team USA at this year’s Winter Olympics are some of the most talented and determined men and women in the world. They have dedicated their lives to their sport, pushing through injuries and personal setbacks, training through the toughest of conditions, to rise up and join the elite who have the opportunity to represent their country in the most iconic competition in the world. It’s my honor to once again be asked to participate in the presentation of the Opening Ceremony. And on behalf of our country, I will proudly introduce our U.S. Olympians to the world as they take that first step of defining their legacy.”

The Rock previously introduced Team USA during NBC’s coverage of the Tokyo Olympics last summer, and previewed the athletes to watch in the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Stay tuned for more from The Rock. You can see the full film and his related posts below:

A true honor to rep our US Olympic Athletes 🇺🇸 to kick off the Opening Ceremonies for our @NBCOlympics

Very cool to hear from so many athletes & coaches. Life’s defining moment is upon them.

Here’s a cool behind the scenes piece from our epic shoot.#IDareYou #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/JKJiMlGr60 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 3, 2022

