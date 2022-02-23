WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and WWE Superstar Montez Ford of The Street Profits took to Instagram this evening with praise for each other.

The exchange began when Rock posted a clip from Ryan Satin’s recent “Out of Character” interview with Ford. Ford talked about how The Rock was one of his early inspirations, and how he still feels about him these days.

“I remember seeing that and going, ‘Man, this is dope!’ And then like, The Rock, that’s what like… I was already hooked [on pro wrestling], but that’s what like, made me, like, and even like… I remember, like, in school, I would try to write my K’s, like I used to sign his [The Rock’s] name. Like, everything to a T, man,” Ford told Satin. “Style, dress, everything, man, just electrifying. Everything he say he is, man, every single thing he say he is, and just how he is as a person as well, man. Such a huge inspiration to myself, my family, getting us through so many hard and rough times of stuff, you know… going through personally, so that’s why I hold true and dear, The Rock, to my heart in a lot of ways, too.”

The Rock re-posted Ford’s comments to Instagram today, and commented on the very special bond they share as pro wrestlers who have never shared a ring together. The Great One praised Ford over his passion for pro wrestling, and commented on how they share that same DNA.

Rock also included a clip of Ford hitting the Frogsplash on Dolph Ziggler, and commented on how he flies like WWE Hall of Famer “Superfly” Jimmy Snuka. Rock went on and said he will be right there rooting Ford on when he becomes World Champion one day.

Ford responded in the comments section of the post and wrote, “@therock Thank you for everything you’ve done for myself & my family. They went wild when they all saw this post. Full circle for us, coming from my Hero. We all, (especially mama) are raising @teremana right now celebrating your words. From my family to yours, God Bless -Tez”

You can see Rock’s full comments below, along with the Instagram post:

Just taking a moment to tell this man @montezfordwwe how much I appreciate his kind and beautiful words [folded hands emoji] [fist emoji] [black heart emoji] We’ve never shared the ring together, but pro wrestlers all have a very special bond. Pro wrestling is a very unique, intense and wild culture that’s not for everybody. When you love the wrestling business, you become very respectful about the wrestling business. And when you’re respectful about the wrestling business, you become PASSIONATE about the wrestling business. It seeps deep into your DNA. Fans can always sense who’s passionate inside that squared circle ~ and who’s not. This man is passionate. We share that DNA. (And he flys like the Superfly [i love you hand emoji]) Keep kicking ass brother and give my love to your family. And when you become world champion one day, I’ll be right there rooting ya on [fist emoji] #DNA #SquaredCirclePassion #MontezFord @biancabelairwwe @wwe

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]