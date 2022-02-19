As seen in the tweet below, the legendary “Phenom”, The Undertaker has now posted his first comment regarding the announcement he will headline the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame class.

“Received an overwhelming response to the news,” ‘Taker writes. “Thank you to everyone who reached out but for now, I’ll say this… it’s been a wild ride … headed to the #WWEHOF! ⚱️”

As noted yesterday, WWE announced that Taker will be the headliner for the 2022 Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which has been confirmed for Friday, April 1 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. The event will stream live on Peacock and the WWE Network, and tickets to the general public go on sale this Tuesday, January 22 at 11 a.m. EST.

WWE has also confirmed that for the first time ever, the WrestleMania go-home edition of SmackDown and the Hall of Fame ceremony will air live on the same night. WWE noted that this will give all fans in attendance an unprecedented opportunity to witness both events in the same arena for one price.

Stay tuned for updates on further inductees to this year’s WWE Hall of Fame.

