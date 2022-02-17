AEW Tag Team Champions Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus will defend their titles in a triple threat match at AEW Revolution.

The two teams that will face Jungle Boy & Luchasauras will be determined by a pair of battle royals. The first match will be a tag team battle royal taking place on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The second match will be on Dynamite the following week from and will be a Casino Tag Royale bout.

Jurassic Express won the AEW World Tag Team Championship from The Lucha Brothers on the January 5, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite. Since then, they have defended their titles several times on AEW Rampage.

AEW Revolution takes place on Sunday, March 6th at Addition Finance Arena in Orlando, FL. Below is the current card:

Dog collar match

CM Punk vs. MJF

Face of the Revolution ladder match for a future AEW TNT Championship match

Keith Lee vs. Wardlow vs. four opponents to be determined

Three-way tag team match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship

Jurassic Express (c) vs. two teams to be determined

