Several new matches were announced for this Friday’s AEW Rampage, including a TNT Championship match between the current titleholder Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo.

Despite what happens in this match, it was revealed tonight that Guevara will team with Sting and Darby Allin to face Andrade, Isaiah Kassidy, and Matt Hardy at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view on March 6.

It was also announced that a Face of the Revolution qualifying match between Orange Cassidy and Anthony Bowens will take place on Rampage. One of the two men will join Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks, Keith Lee, and Wardlow as the fifth man in the ladder match.

There will also be an open challenge by Serena Deeb, and the contract signing between Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker for their AEW Women’s Title match at the pay-per-view.

You can see the full card for Rampage below:

TNT Championship Match

Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Andrade El Idolo

Face of the Revolution Qualifier Match

Orange Cassidy vs. Anthony Bowens

Serena Deeb’s 5 minute challenge

Britt Baker & Thunder Rosa contract signing

