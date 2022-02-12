Current IMPACT announcer Tom Hannifan revealed this morning that he will be calling tonight’s Ohio State vs. Michigan college basketball game on ESPN Radio.

Tom Hannifan released the below video, thanking ESPN for the opportunity. He also thanked his friends, peers, and family.

Hi everyone, I have some news. Later tonight, I have the opportunity to be on ESPN radio. I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, not only to ESPN for this chance, but also to my friends, my family, my peers, and anyone who has ever supported me. For those of you who have followed my career, you understand not only is this something that is really 7 plus months in the making, but for me, this is years in the making. I am so grateful to have this support. So I will be live on the call in Ann Arbor as Ohio State plays Michigan in men’s basketball. The game is at 6 p.m. ET tonight on ESPN Radio.

Tom Hannifan was released from WWE in May 2021. He joined Impact wrestling’s announce team in January.

I have some news pic.twitter.com/vdRhji7jji — Tom Hannifan (@TomHannifan) February 12, 2022

I’m so excited to be on the call tonight!! The pregame show is underway, and tip-off for @OhioStateHoops vs @umichbball is at 6pm EST on @ESPNRadio! pic.twitter.com/dv6s7NLbo9 — Tom Hannifan (@TomHannifan) February 12, 2022

