WWE NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa will be back on WWE Main Event this week. He also appeared on tonight’s live RAW broadcast to continue the feud with Dolph Ziggler.

WWE taped two matches before tonight’s RAW at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN to air on Thursday’s WWE Main Event episode on Hulu – Ciampa vs. T-BAR, and Veer Mahaan vs. Apollo Crews.

You can click here for full spoilers from tonight’s Main Event taping.

Ciampa made his WWE Main Event debut back on the January 13 episode with a win over T-BAR. He then defeated Akira Tozawa on the January 20 episode. Ciampa has also worked two main roster dark matches as of late. He defeated Roderick Strong before the January 28 SmackDown, then defeated Pete Dunne before the February 4 SmackDown.

On a related note, Ciampa also appeared during tonight’s RAW broadcast from Indianapolis. He joined the announcers during a tag team bout that saw The Street Profits defeat The Dirty Dawgs. Ciampa had an exchange with Ziggler at ringside, to play off their brawl on last week’s NXT 2.0 episode, which came during the Championship Summit between Santos Escobar and NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

Tonight’s RAW saw Ciampa mock Ziggler at ringside at one point. Ziggler teased a superkick and Ciampa threw water in his face, putting him down on the floor. This led to Montez Ford pinning Robert Roode for the win. After the match, The Profits celebrated in the ring as Ziggler superkicked Ciampa at ringside. Ziggler avoided a double team by The Profits and stood with Roode as Ciampa recovered at ringside.

Stay tuned for more. Below are a few photos from the pre-RAW Main Event taping, along with a few tweets from the Ciampa – Ziggler segment on RAW:

Main Event tapings match #1: Tommaso Ciampa vs T-Bar pic.twitter.com/EXxRY3cNCh — ✨ 𝐖𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐚𝐦 ✨ (@TheKamDreesen) February 15, 2022

Main Event Tapings Match #2: VEER MAHAAN vs Apollo Crews pic.twitter.com/G7CgHwVlr5 — ✨ 𝐖𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐚𝐦 ✨ (@TheKamDreesen) February 15, 2022

