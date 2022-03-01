It looks like Tommaso Ciampa will be back on tonight’s WWE RAW to continue the feud with Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

Ciampa and NXT Champion Bron Breakker are currently feuding with Ziggler and Roode, and tomorrow’s NXT 2.0 main event will feature a big tag team match between the two. Last week’s NXT main event saw Ziggler become the new #1 contender to Breakker by defeating Ciampa in singles action, thanks to an assist from Roode, who was dressed as a NXT camera man.

In an update, Ciampa is currently backstage for tonight’s RAW from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH, according to PWInsider. He will likely appear on tonight’s broadcast, or possibly the WWE Main Event taping.

As seen below, WWE posted a pre-RAW video of Roode and Ziggler taunting the NXT Superstars over what happened last week with Roode attacking Ciampa while dressed as a camera man.

Ziggler noted that someone will pay if they decide to step up to The Dirty Dawgs on tonight’s RAW, warning Ciampa to stay away because he doesn’t want any trouble with the WWE veterans.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the video from Ziggler and Roode:

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]