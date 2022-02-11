AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan says he’s very excited to have Keith Lee in AEW.

Lee made his debut on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, defeating Isiah Kassidy in the first qualifier for the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match. This was Lee’s first match since being released by WWE back in November as his 90-day non-compete expired just last week. Khan spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and said Lee’s debut was incredible.

Khan also revealed how he wanted to sign Lee as soon as WWE released him.

“Keith’s debut was incredible,” Khan said. “Much to my amazement, Keith got released. As soon as I saw that he was released, this was the moment I dreamed about.”

Lee debuted for AEW just days after his wedding. Khan said the timing was crazy, and the feedback to Lee’s debut is deserved.

“It was crazy timing,” Khan said of Lee’s debut. “I’m so happy with how the debut has been received. It’s very well deserved, and I am very excited to have Keith in AEW.”

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite also saw Jay White make his debut in a segment with Adam Cole and The Young Bucks. White interrupted their attack on Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero), and finished off Beretta. White will appear on tonight’s AEW Rampage as The Bucks take on Beretta and Romero. Khan recently revealed how he brought White in to make up for his botched use of “The Forbidden Door” the week before. Khan told SI that we can expect to see more of White in AEW.

“Expect to see more Jay White in AEW,” Khan said. “He came through the ‘Forbidden Door’, and there were many reasons his arrival transpired the way it did on Dynamite. That wasn’t finalized until Sunday, and I’m so happy that we could bring that excitement to the fans. I wanted to have that ‘Forbidden Door’ element to our show. It was intentional to have that moment backstage, reuniting members of the Bullet Club against their old rivals from Chaos in Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta.”

Khan generated a ton of buzz around the new talent acquisitions going into Wednesday’s Dynamite. The rumor mill was full of talk and one of the names fans were speculating on was Shane McMahon. Khan said he would be open to exchanging ideas with Shane if he ever reached out.

“I’d certainly take the call,” Khan said of Shane. “I’m sure he’d be an interesting person to talk to about wrestling. I’m not sure exactly if he would be a fit. I have not heard from him, and I don’t expect to hear from him, but in this business, you never know.”

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]