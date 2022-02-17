AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan addressed fans following Wednesday night’s broadcast of AEW Dynamite. And he briefly reflected on one of the most tumultuous weeks in the company’s history.

“I’ve had a hell of a week, guys,” Khan told fans. “I’ve had a hell of a week. And you know what I could really use right now? I could really use a big-ass hug.”

Tony Khan stood in the center of the ring. He then shared a group hug with the Best Friends – Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Trent Berreta, Wheeler Yuta, and Kris Statlander – along with recent AEW signee Danhausen.

Wednesday night’s Dynamite was the first AEW event since it was announced that Cody and Brandi Rhodes are leaving the company. Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan reportedly hit a snag in contract negotiations a few weeks back, due to differences in pay. That led to the end of their negotiations.

It is being widely reported that Cody Rhodes is in talks with WWE about a potential comeback. WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is reportedly planning to give Cody Rhodes “a major match” at WrestleMania 38.

Cody Rhodes is not under a no-compete clause with AEW, meaning he is free to appear on WWE programming at any time. He reportedly could begin working for WWE as soon as this weekend, potentially visiting the WWE Performance Center in Orlando to film segments for his return. Brandi Rhodes is not expected to join her husband in WWE.

Cody Rhodes left WWE in 2016. He was requested his release after he became frustrated with a lack of direction, and dissatisfaction with certain members of the WWE creative team, mainly over his Stardust character.

Cody Rhodes was one of AEW’s four executive vice-presidents at its founding. Brandi Rhodes was the company’s Chief Brand Officer. Both also performed in the ring. Cody Rhodes was a former three-time TNT Champion in AEW.

