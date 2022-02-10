AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter this evening to thank everyone for watching Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite on TBS.

As noted, this week’s Dynamite drew 1.129 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 key demographic, ranking #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150. This was the best Dynamite audience since since September 29. The show drew a better key demo rating than other top programs on cable, including the Winter Olympics on the USA Network, and the NBA on ESPN. You can click here for our full Dynamite ratings report for this week.

Khan touted the Dynamite key demo rating and viewership, and commented on how grateful they are for the numbers.

“Thank you to everyone who watched #AEWDynamite yesterday, thanks to you + your support Dynamite on @TBSNetwork ranked #1 on cable Wednesday with our biggest total audience since September, we’re grateful for you wrestling fans! See you tomorrow on @TNTdrama at Friday #AEWRampage!,” he wrote.

Friday’s Rampage will feature The Young Bucks vs. Roppongi Vice, AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker vs. Robyn Renegade in a non-title match, Hook vs. Blake Li, plus AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express defending against The Gunn Club in the main event. You can click here for full spoilers from the taping.

Stay tuned for more. Below is Khan’s full tweet:

