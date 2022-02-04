John Poz’s Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast recently welcomed former WWE Superstar and current NWA wrestler Chris Adonis (fka WWE’s Chris Masters). The current NWA National Champion discussed his beginnings in pro wrestling and his time with WWE. While in WWE, Masters revealed that a top star was not so keen on working with him during their feud.

“I just don’t think John [Cena] was too big on working with me at the time, and I think it was just a little more difficult for us to have good matches with each other. I think it was just, Shawn [Michaels] was easy to have good matches with,” Masters explained. “Shawn had so much experience too. With Cena and me, like, I don’t know, it just felt like he didn’t — we never got a good rhythm in terms of our work and that’s probably my fault.

“Anyway, it’s hard to say for sure. I just remember that there were sometimes Cena had voiced his displeasure in my work and it was difficult because I was working with Shawn and Cena. Shawn had even stuck up for me a few times.”

Despite John Cena‘s apparent issues with the “Masterpiece”, Chris Masters had much praise for the 16-time WWE World Champion.

“The big part with Cena is outside people just think he explodes with charisma, but you also have like a work ethic,” Masters said. “There was nobody who slaved harder than John Cena, so you kind of got to give credit where credit is due, in terms of, like, the guy didn’t ask for any days off and that’s kind of one of the main parts of that job is being able to, you know, have that same kind of work ethic of Vince, which means you’re on eight days a week.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit John Poz’s Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling with an h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]