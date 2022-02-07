New WWE Legends have been revealed for the WWE 2K22 roster.
As seen below, 2K issued a new video today to confirm the following WWE Hall of Famers for the video game – Chyna, Booker T, Randy Savage, and Big Boss Man.
WWE 2K22 will be released on Friday, March 11 for PS5, PS4, XBox One, XBox Series X/S, and PC.
Below is an updated list of confirmed Superstars, Legends and Hall of Famers for the WWE 2K22 video game, along with the reveal video:
* AJ Styles
* Alexa Bliss
* Angelo Dawkins
* Apollo Crews
* Asuka
* Austin Theory
* Bayley
* Becky Lynch
* Beth Phoenix
* Bianca Belair
* Big Boss Man
* Big E
* Bobby Lashley
* Booker T
* Brock Lesnar
* Carmella
* Cesaro
* Chad Gable
* Charlotte Flair
* Chyna
* Damian Priest
* Dana Brooke
* Dolph Ziggler
* Dominik Mysterio
* Drew Gulak
* Drew McIntyre
* Eddie Guerrero
* Edge
* Eric Bischoff (nWo)
* Erik
* Finn Balor
* Goldberg
* Hollywood Hogan (nWo)
* Hulk Hogan
* Humberto
* Ivar
* Jeff Hardy
* Jey Uso
* Jimmy Uso
* Joaquin Wilde
* John Cena
* Kane
* Kane 2008
* Kay Lee Ray
* Kevin Nash
* Kevin Nash (nWo)
* Kevin Owens
* Kofi Kingston
* Montez Ford
* Mustafa Ali
* MVP
* Naomi
* Nikki A.S.H.
* Randy Orton
* Randy Savage
* Raquel Gonzalez
* Rey Mysterio
* Rey Mysterio (1996 Starrcade)
* Rhea Ripley
* Ric Flair
* Ricochet
* Riddle
* Robert Roode
* Roman Reigns
* Sami Zayn
* Samoa Joe
* Sasha Banks
* Scott Hall
* Scott Hall (nWo)
* Seth Rollins
* Shawn Michaels
* Shayna Baszler
* Sheamus
* Shelton Benjamin
* Shinsuke Nakamira
* Shotzi
* Sonya Deville
* Steve Austin
* Sean “Syxx” Waltman
* Sean “Syxx” Waltman (nWo)
* Tamina Snuka
* The Miz
* The Rock
* Triple H
* Tyler Bate
* The Ultimate Warrior
* The Undertaker
* The Undertaker (Lord of Darkness, Pre-order)
* The Undertaker (Phantom Mask, Pre-order)
* The Undertaker (WrestleMania 36, Pre-order)
* Xavier Woods
