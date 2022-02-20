As seen in the videos below, the Bad Bunny stadium concert in Dallas, Texas got a surprise visitor last night.

The newly announced 2022 WWE Hall of Fame inductee, The Undertaker, showed up as his ‘American Badass’ persona at the concert. After riding in on his motorcycle, ‘Taker paused and had a staredown with Bad Bunny as music blasted on the speakers throughout the arena. He then rode off as the crowd cheered.

As noted last week, WWE announced that Taker will be the headliner for the 2022 Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which has been confirmed for Friday, April 1 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. The event will stream live on Peacock and the WWE Network, and tickets to the general public go on sale this Tuesday, January 22 at 11 a.m. EST.

The legendary “Phenom” finally posted his first comment regarding the announcement when he took to social media yesterday morning.

“Received an overwhelming response to the news,” ‘Taker writes. “Thank you to everyone who reached out but for now, I’ll say this… it’s been a wild ride … headed to the #WWEHOF! ⚱️”

You can see the video below via Twitter and YouTube:

Bad Bunny concert or @WrestleMania?? @undertaker just rode into AAC mid-song…which resulted in one of our favorite staredowns of all time. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/59PA9VckvB — aacenter (@AACenter) February 20, 2022

​​Wrestling Inc. reader Axel M contributed to this article.