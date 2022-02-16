AEW’s Wardlow was a recent guest on the Battleground Podcast where he reflected on his first-ever match for AEW against Cody Rhodes inside of a steel cage. He admitted that the day was like a blackout experience with so much emotion.

“Man, you really can’t,” Wardlow said on summing up his steel cage match. “I get asked about it all the time obviously, it was such an iconic moment for the company, the first-ever cage match. For me personally, that was my first match ever with AEW, ever on TV. So, that whole night it was almost like a blackout type of an experience.

“It was so much pressure, so much emotion going into one moment. In the blink of an eye that moment is going and you’re kind of left standing there going, ‘what just happened?’ Fortunately what happened was history in the making.”

Wardlow then reflected on the news that Cody and Brandi Rhodes have left AEW. He admitted to being surprised by the situation but made it clear he was thankful to Cody. Wardlow stressed that he will forever be in Cody’s debt.

“You know, I am just as surprised as everyone else,” he said. “I woke up to see the news, so I am still very much in the dark on the situation. But, I could speak on the situation for an hour straight, maybe longer. But for right now, without knowing too much detail, all I can say to them is thank you. They invited me into their hours, he invited me to his school to take a look at me, he made my dreams come true.

“I’ll never have a bad word to say about Cody, I’ve never had anything other than a positive interaction with him, and he legit made my dreams come true. I will forever be in his debt, and I will forever thank him, and be thankful for the opportunities he gave me.”

Wardlow sent Cody a message after hearing the news. He believes that there is no bad decision to be made when thinking about your family first.

“If this is it, I would just say thank you to him,” Wardlow stated. “I just hope him and his family the best with whatever they decide to do. I messaged him earlier, ‘doing what’s best for you and your family is never a bad decision. No matter who it affects.’ I just wish them the best, and that’s that.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Battleground Podcast, with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

