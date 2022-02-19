Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein), Alfred Konuwa (@ThisIsNasty), and Isa (@NYCDemonD1va) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:

– WWE SmackDown Review

– Undertaker Headlining WWE Hall of Fame Class

– AEW Rampage Review

– AEW Dynamite Ratings

– Tony Khan Teases “Something Massive”

– Big Swole Says Tony Khan Used To Smoke Her Weed

– Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae Welcome First Child

And more!

