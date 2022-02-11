Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303), Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar), and Liam Crowley (@LiamTCrowley) are back for a special Thursday edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. We will discuss the biggest wrestling stories of the week including:

– Keith Lee’s AEW Debut

– WWE RAW & AEW Dynamite Ratings

And more!

We will also discuss non-wrestling topics on the Thursday pods. Tonight we’ll discuss:

– Super Bowl Betting Odds

– The Book of Boba Fett

