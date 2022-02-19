As reported earlier, WWE Legend The Undertaker has been announced as the headliner for the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Class.

In the aftermath of the announcement, wrestlers from across promotions have been tweeting their congratulatory messages to The Phenom. While some thanked Taker for inspiring them to join the business, several others referred to the WWE icon as the G.O.A.T.

As seen below, the likes of WWE Hall of Famers Kane, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle and JBL, Triple H, United States Champion Damian Priest, free agent wrestler Isiah “Swerve” Scott, and many others tweeted their reactions.

On last night’s SmackDown, a video package aired hyping Undertaker’s WWE Hall of Famer induction. The package, which can be seen below, featured highlights and interviews from several current WWE Superstars.

The Undertaker’s induction ceremony will take place on Friday, April 1 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. The event will stream live on Peacock and the WWE Network.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

TikTok logoFollow Wrestling Inc. on TikTok.
counter