As reported earlier, WWE Legend The Undertaker has been announced as the headliner for the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Class.

In the aftermath of the announcement, wrestlers from across promotions have been tweeting their congratulatory messages to The Phenom. While some thanked Taker for inspiring them to join the business, several others referred to the WWE icon as the G.O.A.T.

As seen below, the likes of WWE Hall of Famers Kane, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle and JBL, Triple H, United States Champion Damian Priest, free agent wrestler Isiah “Swerve” Scott, and many others tweeted their reactions.

On last night’s SmackDown, a video package aired hyping Undertaker’s WWE Hall of Famer induction. The package, which can be seen below, featured highlights and interviews from several current WWE Superstars.

The Undertaker’s induction ceremony will take place on Friday, April 1 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. The event will stream live on Peacock and the WWE Network.

.@undertaker is my favorite @WWE superstar of all time. And Mark Calaway is one of my favorite people of all time. Congratulations on this so deserved honor! https://t.co/75LkjWpevL — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) February 18, 2022

Absolutely no one has had as big an effect over as long of a career as @Undertaker. He is the measuring stick of this industry, in and out of the ring, and now takes his well-deserved place in the #WWEHOF! https://t.co/cyRwg68kqK — Triple H (@TripleH) February 18, 2022

I’ve had the pleasure (and often times pain) of being in the ring with @Undertaker throughout both of our careers. I count him among the absolute best and someone I consider a close friend. Congratulations and welcome to the #WWEHOF club!!! https://t.co/rT8NGyifU7 — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) February 18, 2022

Congrats to The Godfather of pro wrestling, the Phenom, the Undertaker… for being inducted into the WWE HOF. Nobody deserves it more than you my friend. #itstrue @undertaker pic.twitter.com/OIboNS2go5 — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) February 18, 2022

The best I was ever in the ring with and a pure class act. It’s not a Hall of Fame without the @undertaker Congrats Deadman! pic.twitter.com/HtdjdMoxqR — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) February 18, 2022

YES!!! Congratulations @undertaker. Deserving is an understatement. He is a symbol of everything great about our business. Growing up he was always my hero. Thank you for inspiring me. To me, you are the greatest! 🐐 #LiveForever https://t.co/gqsaQlIQhc — Damian Priest (@ArcherOfInfamy) February 18, 2022

Welcome to the Hall of Fame legend@undertaker pic.twitter.com/59sahfFJ9H — SW3RVE The Realest (@swerveconfident) February 19, 2022

Congratulations @undertaker! This Is As Big As The Day That Stone Cold @steveaustinBSR Went In! Thanks For All That You’ve Done For The Business & For Me Personally! WrestleMania 38 Gets Bigger Every Day! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/ORuvqZUXBc — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) February 18, 2022

There will NEVER be anyone who had a run like Taker – both in and out of the ring. 30+ years on top, multiple eras, led by example, and made everyone around him better! The true MOST VALUABLE PLAYER of all time! Congrats Mark! @wwe@undertaker #WWEHOF #WrestleMania https://t.co/qbkjdlYoZc — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) February 18, 2022

Of all the amazing moments I’ve been lucky enough to experience, to this day, NOTHING takes my breath away like the toll of The Deadman’s bell. Congratulations @undertaker, sir.#WWEHOF @WWE — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) February 18, 2022

As a kid I was captivated by his awe-inspiring entrances and now he enters the #WWEHOF to be forever immortalized. A legend. An icon. There will NEVER be another so impactful. Thank you @undertaker. #ThankYouTaker https://t.co/TnMCJut7fu — Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) February 18, 2022

..the ultimate personification of longevity, relevance. The Undertaker defies time itself, refuses to lie down.. The Deadman, walking. #wwehof https://t.co/LkUpyRTxgI — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) February 18, 2022

Without the Undertaker there’s no Jacy Jayne. My inspiration since day 1.

The absolute 🐐 🥲🥲🥲 https://t.co/ZronStB4uz — Jacy Jayne (@jacyjaynewwe) February 19, 2022

Nobody better! Respect as always to The Phenom👊🏾 https://t.co/gk4eETGLMU — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) February 18, 2022

