WWE has added a new element to its signature introduction video.

On tonight’s RAW, a male voice could be heard narrating the line “Then, Now, Forever, Together” prior to the show. Although it has yet to be confirmed, several fans on social media believe John Cena is the narrator.

WWE’s official Twitter account acknowledged the changes via a tweet, which can be seen below.

Last September, we noted how WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair’s “Wooo” was removed from the intro.

WWE has used several pre-show intros over the years, including the Ruthless Aggression Era’s “The Power Is Back” and Attitude Era’s “Attitude” signature.

THEN

NOW

FOREVER

TOGETHER#WWERaw — WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2022

Me hearing a voice during the #WWE signature intro at the top of tonight's #WWERAW: pic.twitter.com/NSkWL16c79 — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) February 15, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]