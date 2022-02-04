WWE has announced two new segments for tonight’s post-Royal Rumble edition of SmackDown on FOX.

Drew McIntyre will make his return to SmackDown, his first blue brand appearance since being attacked by Madcap Moss and Happy Baron Corbin at WWE Day 1. McIntyre returned to action during last Saturday’s 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, and WWE noted that he has returned from a severe neck injury months earlier than expected.

WWE wrote on McIntyre in the SmackDown preview, “After suffering a two-on-one backstage attack from Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss at WWE Day 1, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre made a shocking comeback in last Saturday’s Royal Rumble Match, returning from his severe neck injury months earlier than expected! In addition to sending both Corbin and Moss over the top rope, The Scottish Warrior battled all the way to the end of the high-stakes free-for-all before being the last Superstar eliminated by the victorious Brock Lesnar. Tonight, McIntyre’s path of destruction resumes when he makes his explosive return to SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX.”

WWE has also confirmed that Paul Heyman will re-join WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on tonight’s SmackDown. We noted before how Heyman said he will “reveal all” and explain his Royal Rumble actions tonight.

WWE wrote, “At Royal Rumble, Paul Heyman betrayed his client Brock Lesnar when he helped Roman Reigns interfere in The Beast’s match with Bobby Lashley, costing Lesnar the WWE Championship in the process. With the WWE Universe in shock, Heyman then took his leave alongside The Head of the Table. In the wake of his treachery, Heyman will rejoin Reigns on SmackDown. Find out what happens when The Bloodline reunites once again, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.”

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live SmackDown coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s show from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City:

