AJ Styles vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge is now official for WrestleMania 38.
Tonight’s RAW saw Edge come to the ring to address his WrestleMania future after issuing an Open Challenge last week. AJ came out to accept the challenge. Edge says he and AJ have both waited for this match, as have the fans, but he wants the bulldog version of AJ, not the “tag team b---h” version we’ve seen over the last year or so. That led to a brawl between the two.
Edge got the upperhand on AJ and laid him out with cheap shot kick below the belt. He then snapped and brought two steel chairs in the ring, and left AJ laying with two Con-Chair-To chair shots. RAW went off the air with a dazed & heel Edge standing over AJ in the ring.
Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega is also now official for WrestleMania 38.
We noted before how Naomi announced during last week’s SmackDown that she and Banks were coming for the titles. Tonight’s RAW featured a backstage segment where Carmella and Vega accepted the challenge.
WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Below is the current announced card, along with related shots from RAW:
Night One: SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)
Night One: RAW Women’s Title Match
Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)
Night One Match
Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio
Night Two: Winner Takes All Match
WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns
WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match
Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega (c)
WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. AJ Styles
RUMORED OR EXPECTED MATCHES:
Vince McMahon vs. Pat McAfee
Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin
Kevin Owens vs. WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn (c)
Regarding that #WrestleMania challenge from @SashaBanksWWE & @NaomiWWE … @CarmellaWWE & @ZelinaVegaWWE accept!
First the world premiere of #CoreyandCarmella and now THIS?! What a week!!!!! 😲😲😲#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/9FTl6FE6Nw
— WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2022
UP NEXT on #WWERaw
Who will influence @EdgeRatedR's #WrestleMania decision? 👀 pic.twitter.com/HL5PP63EHu
— WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2022
"My roads to #WrestleMania get a lot clearer tonight…"@EdgeRatedR#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/8MxJNye2lB
— WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2022
It's @AJStylesOrg!!!!!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/wazBUsU58l
— WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2022
AJ STYLES!!!@EdgeRatedR#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/QAe8rRawIW
— WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2022
"I ACCEPT." – @AJStylesOrg @EdgeRatedR has a #WrestleMania opponent … a PHENOMENAL @WrestleMania opponent. pic.twitter.com/pvC41gk3fD
— WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2022
"I want the bulldog @AJStylesOrg … I don't want the guy whose been playing tag team b!*@# to @TheGiantOmos for the last year!" – @EdgeRatedR#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/EX9Xvity50
— WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2022
😲😲😲@EdgeRatedR just SHOCKED us all on #WWERaw… pic.twitter.com/DwOLkTDS4p
— WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2022
The Rated-R Superstar is BACK!@EdgeRatedR#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/KsNkcCKkgO
— WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2022
WHY EDGE WHY?!@EdgeRatedR#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/zpOaGwWsfK
— WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2022
Looks like we know who's up for the challenge! Are we going to get @EdgeRatedR vs. @AJStylesOrg at #WrestleMania?! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/YIzW7dPSRF
— WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2022
NOT LIKE THIS.@EdgeRatedR blasted @AJStylesOrg with a Conchairto just moments after the Phenomenal One accepted a match at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/qXI7ihZZF0
— WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2022
Did ANYBODY see this coming?!@EdgeRatedR #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Y5BSXn5SmY
— WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2022
It didn't have to come to this, @EdgeRatedR…#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/IT69isocg0
— WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2022
Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]