WWE and On Location today announced an exclusive multi-year partnership that will provide fans with hospitality packages to all of WWE’s major premium live events, including WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble, Survivor Series and Money In The Bank. The first packages will go on sale today at 12 pm EST for Money In The Bank at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas this July.

The all-inclusive ticket and travel packages will include premier seating, premium hospitality offerings and meet-and-greets with WWE Superstars and Legends.

“On Location has an incredible track record of creating memorable experiences around the biggest events in sports and entertainment,” WWE Senior Vice President of Revenue Strategy & Development Scott Zanghellini said in a statement sent to Wrestling Inc. “We believe this partnership will set a new standard for WWE hospitality and furthers our commitment to providing our fans with world-class accommodations at WWE’s premium live events.”

On Location, owned by Endeavor, currently works with over 150 iconic rights holders including the NFL, UFC, NCAA and the IOC to provide curated hospitality offerings and host exclusive events in an official capacity.

“WWE is one of the premier sports and entertainment organizations in the country and is known for giving their passionate fan base exactly what they want,” said On Location President Paul Caine in the statement. “This partnership is the next step in that commitment, and we look forward to working with them to create truly once-in-a-lifetime fan experiences across their dynamic live event portfolio.”

