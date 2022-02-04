A Steel Cage match has been announced for WWE NXT Vengeance Day.

After weeks of feuding, this week’s NXT 2.0 episode saw Pete Dunne challenge Tony D’Angelo to a Steel Cage match.WWE has now confirmed the match. This will be the end of the Dunne vs. D’Angelo feud.

NXT Vengeance Day will take place on Tuesday, February 15 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. It will air live on Syfy. Below is the updated card:

NXT North American Title Match

Cameron Grimes vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Persia Pirotta and Indi Hartwell vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne (c)

Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals

MSK or Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. The Creed Brothers or The Grizzled Young Veterans

Winners earn a future title shot from NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium.

Steel Cage Match

Pete Dunne vs. Tony D’Angelo

