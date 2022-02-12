A stipulation has been added to Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss at WWE Elimination Chamber.

WWE announced during tonight’s SmackDown that McIntyre vs. Moss will be a Falls Count Anywhere match.

SmackDown featured a segment where Moss, sporting a shiner from last week’s Claymore Kick attack, tried to get a trainer to say he cannot be medically cleared to compete at Elimination Chamber due to vision problems. McIntyre interrupted with his sword and pressured Moss to tell the trainer that he can see just fine. McIntyre then informed Moss that Adam Pearce has granted his request for a Falls Count Anywhere stipulation at Elimination Chamber.

As we’ve noted, McIntyre is expected to face Happy Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 38 after he defeats Moss at WWE Elimination Chamber.

The WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, February 19 from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Below is the updated line-up:

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Title

Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory vs. Riddle vs. AJ Styles vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Elimination Chamber Match for a RAW Women’s Title Shot

Doudrop vs. Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Bianca Belair vs. TBA

Winner will receive a WrestleMania 38 title match for the RAW Women’s Title.

WWE Universal Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Lita vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Viking Raiders vs. The Usos (c)

Falls Count Anywhere Match

Madcap Moss vs. Drew McIntyre

Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Sonya Deville and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair (to be made official)

