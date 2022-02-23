Snickers and WWE 2K22 have been revealed as the Presenting Partners for WWE’s WrestleMania 38.

WWE, Take-Two Interactive and Mars, Inc. announced today a partnership that will make WWE 2K22 and Snickers the Presenting Partners for WrestleMania 38, which takes place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

The partnership marks the first time that WrestleMania has two brands serving as Presenting Partners. As a part of the agreement, Snickers and WWE 2K22 will stake claim to each night’s WrestleMania Main Event match as Presenting Partners. While not confirmed, it’s rumored that Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair will headline Night One, and the Winner Takes All Match between WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will headline Night Two.

WWE noted in their announcement that Snickers and WWE 2K22 will compete in their own heavyweight match on The Road to WrestleMania as the brands go head-to-head in a multi-platform campaign.

Both brands will be showcased during RAW and SmackDown in the lead-up to WrestleMania, as well as during the WrestleMania 38 Kickoff pre-show, and WrestleMania 38 each day on Peacock. The partnership also includes custom digital and social content on the WWE website, and the WWE YouTube channel.

“Mars is excited to continue to bring fun to WWE fans by returning as a Presenting Partner of WrestleMania, this year alongside our friends at 2K,” said Michelle Deignan, Senior Director, Mars Wrigley. “At Mars we know the WWE fan base is passionate and hungry for more entertainment, and we look forward to giving them a solution to those moments when they are feeling out of sorts, in a way only SNICKERS can deliver on.”

“The WWE 2K22 team is thrilled to co-present WrestleMania alongside a fantastic – and delicious – partner in SNICKERS,” said Alfie Brody, Vice President of Global Marketing Strategy at 2K. “We’ll all be cheering on our WWE 2K22 cover Superstar Rey Mysterio as he ‘hits different’ at the ‘showcase of the immortals.’”

“WrestleMania 38 in Dallas will be the most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history so it seemed fitting to bring together two of our longest-reigning brand partners,” said Claudine Lilien, WWE Head of Global Sales & Partnerships. “The 360-degree partnership with SNICKERS and WWE 2K22 will provide maximum reach with activations across our broadcast, digital and streaming assets as well as our world-renowned roster of WWE Superstars.”

WrestleMania 38 tickets are on sale now via SeatGeek.com. In addition to the aforementioned matches, Bianca Belair vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has also been confirmed, as well as Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio.

