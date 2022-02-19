WWE has confirmed that Ronda Rousey will have one hand tied behind her back in the women’s tag team match at Elimination Chamber.

Tonight’s Elimination Chamber go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX opened up with a contract signing for Rousey and Naomi vs. Sonya Deville and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. Deville brought up Rousey’s post-SmackDown interview from last week, where she claimed she can beat Deville with one hand tied behind her back.

Deville then announced that she approached WWE higher-ups with the stipulation, and it was confirmed that Rousey will have one hand tied behind her back at Elimination Chamber. It looks like Deville will still have her arm in a sling as well.

The WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event will take place tomorrow, February 19 from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The Kickoff pre-show will begin at 11am ET, and the main card will begin at 12pm ET. Below is the updated line-up, along with shots from the SmackDown opener:

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Title

Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory vs. Riddle vs. AJ Styles vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Elimination Chamber Match for a RAW Women’s Title Shot

Doudrop vs. Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss

Bianca Belair will enter last. Winner will receive a WrestleMania 38 title match for the RAW Women’s Title.

WWE Universal Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Lita vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Viking Raiders vs. The Usos (c)

Falls Count Anywhere Match

Madcap Moss vs. Drew McIntyre

Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Sonya Deville and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

Rousey will have one hand tied behind her back for the match.

Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]