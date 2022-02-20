WWE has confirmed that Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 will be a Winner Take All match.

During today’s WWE Elimination Chamber, Brock Lesnar became the WWE Champion after he defeated former champion Bobby Lashley, Riddle, Austin Theory, AJ Styles, and Seth Rollins.

Also, during Elimination Chamber, Roman Reigns retained the WWE Universal Title against Bill Goldberg.

Below is WWE’s full statement on the upcoming title match:

The table has been set. 2022 Royal Rumble winner and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has chosen to battle Roman Reigns in a Title vs. Title Match. It’s WINNER TAKE ALL in a highly anticipated rematch at WrestleMania. Although Lesnar was originally scheduled to challenge The Head of the Table at WWE Day 1, Reigns tested positive for COVID-19 and was unable to defend the Universal Title at the first Premier Live Event of the year. After being fired by Reigns days earlier, however, Paul Heyman once again took on the role of Advocate for Lesnar and negotiated for his client to be added to the Day 1WWE Title Fatal 4-Way Match instead. Thanks to Heyman’s maneuvering, The Beast was free to conquer the field and claim the WWE Championship. During Lesnar’s WWE Title defense against Bobby Lashley at Royal Rumble, Reigns suddenly emerged when the referee was down and used some surprise help from the treacherous Heyman to strike Brock with the title and allow Lashley to reclaim his WWE Championship. The WWE Universe would not have to wait to see how Lesnar would react. On the same night, the furious Beast stormed his way to the ring as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble Match and claimed victory in dominant fashion. With the right to challenge the World Champion of his choosing, Lesnar emerged the following night on Raw and immediately chose to go to war with the Universal Champion. As a result, Reigns will finally have his showdown against The Conqueror on The Grandest Stage of Them All! Then at WWE Elimination Chamber, titleholder Bobby Lashley was removed from the competition due to concussion protocol. This paved the way for The Beast to triumph in the Elimination Chamber Match to reclaim the WWE Championship. As a result, WrestleMania will be Title vs. Title! Don’t miss a spectacular moment of action when WINNER TAKES ALL at WrestleMania, a two-night event steaming LIVE on Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3, beginning at 8 ET/5 PT on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

WWE WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Below is the updated card:

Winner Take All Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

RAW Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

