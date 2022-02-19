Women’s Elimination Chamber for a RAW Women’s Title Shot: Doudrop vs. Liv Morgan vs. Bianca Belair vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Alexa Bliss

We go back to the ring and the Elimination Chamber structure lowers as Rome goes over the rules. The winner of this match will challenge RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38. Out first comes Bianca Belair, who has the advantage and will exit her pod last. Belair is locked into her pod. Doudrop is out next and she also enters her pod. Out next comes Rhea Ripley. Ripley takes a look at the Chamber and then enters her pod, then does pull-ups from the roof. Out next comes Nikki A.S.H. as Ripley stares her down. Nikki approaches Ripley’s pod and they have words. Nikki also yells at the others. Out next comes Liv Morgan, who stops and looks at the Chamber, apparently getting a bit emotional. Nikki is still waiting in the middle of the ring. Liv taunts the other competitors inside their pods. Liv then waits with Nikki in the middle of the ring as Alexa Bliss makes her return to action. Bliss has her same look, just not as dark but close. Bliss stops and checks out the Chamber as Cole reminds us she won the first-ever Women’s Chamber. Bliss enters the ring, stares down Nikki and Liv, then taunts Doudrop in her pod. Bliss stares down Ripley and then enters her pod. We see a swing set up in Bliss’ pod, the one from her playground. Bliss laughs and takes a swing as the bell rings.

Liv and Nikki lock up and trade holds. Liv with a takedown and a hurricanrana. Nikki sends Liv into the middle rope, then out to the steel platform. Liv blocks a shot into the steel chains, Nikki does the same thing. Nikki drops Liv on the steel, then goes over to yell at Ripley. Nikki wastes time with Bliss now, allowing Liv to drop her on the steel. Liv gets whipped into the Chamber wall off a counter.

Nikki with more offense and a 2 count. Nikki beats Liv around to keep her down. The timer starts up and the next entrant into the match is Doudrop.

Nikki is excited to join forces with Doudrop. Doudrop shakes her hand but holds it and drops her with a headbutt on the steel. Doudrop tells her there are no partners in the Chamber. Doudrop scoops Nikki and rams her into the Chamber wall, then talks some more trash. Doudrop with a big running splash against the Chamber wall to put Nikki back down. Liv comes flying but Doudrop catches her on her shoulders, then rams her into the chains, then slams her on the steel platform. Doudrop with a running senton on the steel to Liv. Doudrop taunts Bliss and talks more trash as she continues to dominate.

Doudrop rubs Liv’s face into the steel. Nikki dodges Doudrop and sends her into the ring post. Nikki celebrates in the ring while Liv and Doudrop are down on the steel platform. The timer starts up and the next entrant is Ripley.

Ripley corners Nikki on the steel but Doudrop decks Ripley from behind. Ripley superkicks Doudrop in the middle of the ring. Ripley stares Nikki back down and stalks her but Nikki starts climbing the chains. Liv comes for her but gets kicked down. Ripley grabs Nikki’s leg but gets kicked away. Ripley climbs up with Nikki on the side of the wall now. Ripley slams Nikki’s face into the steel and she falls onto Liv and Doudrop. Ripley climbs back down and has Nikki alone in the ring now. Ripley with a big Riptide for the pin to eliminate Nikki. Nikki A.S.H. has been eliminated.

Ripley works over Liv now. The timer starts up and the next entrant is Bliss for a pop. Bliss dodges Ripley and levels Liv with a shoulder.

Bliss fights off Liv and Ripley, taking turns on each. Bliss screams out for a big pop. Bliss with double knees and then a moonsault to Liv for a 2 count. Liv sends Bliss face-first into the turnbuckles. Liv with a double stomp to the back. Ripley launches Liv across the ring. Ripley runs into a double stomp from Liv in the corner. Fans chant for Liv as she goes to the top but Doudrop shoves her off, and she hits the pod on the way down. Doudrop climbs the corner but Ripley decks her. Ripley climbs to the second rope with Doudrop but Doudrop knocks her to the mat. Liv rocks Doudrop and climbs to the top for a big Sunset Powerbomb. Liv covers for the pin and the elimination. Doudrop has been eliminated.

Liv sells a left knee injury now. The timer goes off and Belair enters the match last. She immediately dropkicks Liv, tangles with Bliss and rocks her with a forearm to the jaw. Liv kicks Belair and goes to the top but Belair presses her high in the air, holds her with one arm, then dumps her back into the ring.

Belair comes back in and catches Bliss with a Spinebuster. Belair with a springboard and moonsault to Bliss, then a kip-up for a pop. Ripley and Belair face off now. Bliss and Liv crawl their way. Belair and Ripley change their mind and deliver in-stereo vertical suplexes to Liv and Bliss. Belair has Liv, and Ripley has Bliss. They drop their opponents and then face off. Ripley smacks Belair in the face. Belair smacks her back and unloads. They start brawling in the middle of the ring now. Belair with a big right and a KOD attempt but Ripley lands on her feet. Liv jumps in between and drops them both with double knees. Bliss runs over and levels Liv with a Cutter.

Bliss goes to the top and hits Twisted Bliss to Liv. Bliss holds it for the pin to get the elimination. Liv Morgan has been eliminated.

Belair ends up dropping Ripley with the KOD after they collide with Bliss involved. Belair covers Ripley for the elimination. Rhea Ripley has been eliminated.

Bliss and Belair go at it now. Bliss with a Destroyer for a close 2 count. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Bliss steps on Belair and goes to the top. Belair rolls out to the steel but Bliss still flies. Belair catches her in mid-air and powerbombs her into the Chamber wall twice, using the top rope to slingshot her. Belair dumps Bliss back into the ring. Belair goes to the top but lands hard on a flip as Bliss moves.

They trade counters now. Belair blocks a DDT and handsprings out of it. Belair hits the handspring and moonsault but Bliss gets her knees up. Bliss rolls Belair for a close 2 count, and again. The referee checks on Bliss. Bliss runs into an elbow in the corner. They go at it and Bliss tries for Sister Abigail but it’s blocked. Belair drops Bliss with KOD for the pin to win.

Winner and New #1 Contender to the RAW Women’s Title: Bianca Belair

