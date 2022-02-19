Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Title: Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory vs. Riddle vs. AJ Styles vs. Bobby Lashley

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as WWE Champion Bobby Lashley makes his way to the Elimination Chamber structure. Lashley stands tall with the title as fireworks explode over the Super Dome. AJ Styles is out next as more pyro goes off on the stage. AJ enters his pod and out next comes Riddle. Riddle heads to the Chamber for a pop. Austin Theory is out next. He stops outside of the Chamber and takes a selfie. Theory enters the Chamber and takes selfies with the other participants in their pods. Seth Rollins is out next, dancing his way to the Chamber. Brock Lesnar is out next to a big pop from the Jeddah crowd. Lesnar bounces around on the stage as the pyro goes off, then he heads to the Chamber. Lesnar enters and laughs at Lashley in his pod. He intimidates the other participants, then enters hid own pod.

The bell rings as Rollins and Theory go at it. Rollins ducks Theory and shows off some. Theory with a headlock. They run the ropes and Rollins nails a Slingblade. Rollins dances around as the crowd sings his theme. Theory attacks and hits a fall-away slam. Theory with a back suplex and a flying clothesline. Theory with more offense, then a Fisherman’s suplex for a close 2 count.

Rollins comes back with two big kicks, then sends Theory out to the steel. Rollins sends Theory into the Chamber wall and grinds his face into the chains. Rollins decks Theory and goes for a Buckle Bomb. Rollins puts Theory through Lashley’s pod with a Buckle Bomb. The glass shatters and Lashley goes down. Lashley is down and dazed now. The timer goes off and the next man in is Riddle.

Riddle with a big overhead kick and running forearms to Rollins, then an Exploder suplex from the corner. Riddle with a running senton. Riddle with a senton to Theory on the steel. We see officials and trainers in the Chamber checking on Lashley now.

Rollins and Riddle continue trading offense. Riddle climbs up to the top of a pod but Rollins cuts him off. Rollins with a huge inverted suplex from the top. Riddle kicks out at 2. We see Adam Pearce and others helping Lashley out of the Chamber now. We see a replay of Rollins’ Buckle Bomb to Theory through Lashley’s pod. Lashley has left the match and Cole says he hopes to have an update soon. Rollins with a big splash to Riddle for a 2 count. The timer goes off and the next entrant is AJ.

AJ rushes in and goes to work on Rollins and Riddle as fans cheer him on. AJ with a close 2 count on Riddle. AJ with a Torture Rack and big slam to Rollins for a close 2 count. AJ leaps out with a big right hand to Theory on the steel. AJ drops Theory face-first onto the steel platform. Riddle and AJ go at it in the ring now. AJ with a Dragonscrew leg whip to put Riddle down. AJ with more kicks as he focuses on Riddle’s knee now.

Lesnar looks on from his pod and smiles at AJ. AJ takes Riddle to the top but here comes Rollins from behind. He sends AJ to the mat and climbs up on Riddle’s back but AJ cuts Rollins off and now sends him to the mat. AJ climbs up but Rollins climbs up next to him. They go for a double back suplex to Riddle but Theory runs over and decks them all. Theory brings everyone to the mat, except for Riddle, who hits a Floating Bro to Theory from the top. Theory kicks out at 2. Riddle sends Rollins to the steel next to AJ. He goes for a double draping DDT and nails it for a pop. Riddle gets the crowd hyped up now. He drops to the mat like Randy Orton does. The timer goes off and Riddle sees this, so he gets ready for Lesnar. The next man in the match is Lashley but he’s in the back being checked on.

Lesnar is furious. He kicks himself out of the pod and unloads on everyone to a huge pop. Lesnar with a big F5 to Rollins for the pin. Seth Rollins has been eliminated. Cole says Lashley is undergoing concussion protocol testing and will not be back in the match. Lesnar levels Riddle and pins him for the elimination. Riddle has been eliminated.

Lesnar stalks AJ and Theory now. Lesnar with a F5 to AJ for the pin. AJ Styles has been eliminated.

Theory is still down out on the steel. Lesnar kicks AJ out of the Chamber. Theory gets up and sees what has happened. Lesnar looks at him and smiles. Theory tries to escape but Lesnar makes sure the door is shut. Lesnar removes his gloves and starts stalking Theory around the Chamber. Theory is trying to keep distance between them. Lesnar chases Theory now. Theory goes into a pod to escape but Lesnar kicks his way through it, drags Theory out and delivers a big suplex on the steel.

Lesnar grabs Theory and looks to put him away but Theory nails a low blow. Lesnar goes down and is in pain now. Theory nails the rolling dropkick to bring Lesnar to one knee. Theory follows up with a DDT for a close 2 count. Theory pleads with Lesnar now as Lesnar fumes and seethes at him. Theory climbs the Chamber and has actually escaped through the chains. Lesnar quickly climbs up the chains and traps Theory now. Lesnar brings Theory back to the top of one of the pods. Lesnar smashes Theory’s face into the glass at the top of the Chamber a few times. Theory collapses at Lesnar’s feet on top of the pod.

Lesnar scoops Theory on top of the pod, holding him on his shoulders. Lesnar launches Theory off the pod to the steel down below with a massive F5, dumping Theory to the steel with ease as fans go wild. Lesnar climbs back down and covers Theory in the middle of the ring to win the WWE Title.

Winner and New WWE Champion: Brock Lesnar

