WWE’s most recent trademark filed to the United States Patent and Trademark Office is for the term “Superstore Axxess”. As noted back in January, WWE confirmed that “an unprecedented” Superstore Axxess for fans will take place in the Dallas area during WrestleMania 38 Week.

The registration for the new trademark focuses mostly on retail store services. It’s not yet been established if this “Superstore Axxess” will replace the traditional Fan Axxess events during big pay-per-views like Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, and SummerSlam. One could naturally assume that with the COVID-19 pandemic, an effort to re-shape the traditional Fan Axxess events may be occurring.

The full filing for “Superstore Axxess” can be found below:

Mark For: SUPERSTORE AXXESS trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of retail store services, on-line retail store services, mail order services featuring a wide variety of merchandise; advertising via electronic media and the internet; advertising and advertisement services; marketing and promotion services; arranging and conducting auctions; charitable services, namely, organizing and conducting volunteer programs and community service projects and raising public awareness; charitable services, namely, coordination of non-monetary contributions to charities and non-profits; organizing and conducting charity auctions for charitable fundraising purposes; contests and incentive award programs to promote the sale of products and services of others; distribution of publicity materials, namely, flyers, prospectuses, brochures, samples, particularly for catalogue long distance sales; event planning and management for marketing, branding, promoting or advertising the goods and services of others; Internet advertising services; magazine advertising; maintaining a registry of sports memorabilia and works of art; on-line advertising on computer communication networks; on-line advertising and marketing services; on-line auction services; organization of events, exhibitions, fairs and shows for commercial, promotional and advertising purposes; providing an internet website featuring news and information.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]