The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will reportedly take place at the same venue as the WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX.

It was recently reported that the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony was planned for Friday, March 31 at 10pm ET, right after SmackDown goes off the air on FOX. The ceremony would air on Peacock and the WWE Network.

In an update, the current plan is for the Hall of Fame induction ceremony to take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, shortly after SmackDown ends, according to PWInsider.

While SmackDown ends at 10pm ET, the plan is to air the Hall of Fame ceremony from 10:30pm until 12am (9:30-11pm local time), making it a one-and-a-half hour broadcast.

It’s expected that the Hall of Fame induction ceremony will not be ticketed separately, but it will be something like a free addition to the live SmackDown taping. The idea is that fans who purchase tickets to SmackDown will be allowed to attend the Hall of Fame ceremony at no extra charge..

As noted, WrestleMania 38 Weekend will also feature a WWE NXT Stand & Deliver event, RAW, a Superstore Axxess setup, and various WWE Community events. The NXT event is expected to take place on the same day at Night One of WrestleMania 38, which is Saturday, April 2, from 12-3pm ET as a matinee show.

Stay tuned for more details on WrestleMania 38 Weekend.

