WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat is headed to MLW.

MLW announced today that Steamboat has signed on to be the matchmaker for the SuperFight tapings on Saturday, February 26 at the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, NC, which will also serve as a MLW Fusion TV taping. This will be MLW’s Charlotte debut, and Steamboat lives in the city.

MLW noted, “Promising to give Charlotte fans a night of great wrestling action, Steamboat is actively putting together what promises to be a stacked card for a city Steamboat considers his hometown. How will the ruthless Cesar Duran react to Steamboat’s presence?”

Steamboat will also appear for autographs and photos before the show begins.

The MLW SuperFight show will be headlined by Davey Richards vs. MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone with the title on the line. Other names announced to appear include MLW World Tag Team Champions 5150 with Konnan, MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Kane with Mr. Thomas, MLW World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed, Jacob Fatu, Cesaro Duran, nZo, Alicia Atout, Mads Krugger, Calvin Tankman, Pagano, Richard Holliday, Aramis, Arez, EJ Nduka, KC Navarro, Mat Cross, TJP and Ikuro Kwon, among others.

