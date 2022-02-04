WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page believes the ongoing Shane McMahon controversy “could be a complete work” and part of a storyline heading into WrestleMania 38.

Speaking on Sportskeeda’s The Bro Show, DDP had nothing but praise for McMahon, calling him “a classy dude” who was always good to him during their interactions.

“I’m not saying it is (a work), but I just don’t believe anything in wrestling anymore,” DDP said. “It could be a complete work. Shane’s a classy dude. Every experience I’ve ever had of Shane McMahon, it’s been straight up. I don’t see how Shane goes crazy in between, I saw him at the Hall of Fame.

“In this scenario, my opinion of Shane McMahon is really up there. I didn’t see it. I’m not going to let some dirt sheets or people talking smack take that (change his opinion about Shane). I don’t know what happened, I wasn’t there. Do I think it could be a work? Part of me (says yes). I don’t know for what reason it would be. Who knows, Shane could come through the crowd right before WrestleMania and he’s booked in…who knows.”

Shane McMahon lost to former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman in a Steel Cage Match at last year’s WrestleMania 37. You can click here for the latest on McMahon reportedly having “heated arguments” with people backstage at last Saturday’s Royal Rumble event. McMahon was reportedly “quietly let go” by Vince McMahon in the aftermath of the fiasco. WWE has yet to confirm or deny the reports.

