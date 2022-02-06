WWE held one of their Road to WrestleMania live events in Salt Lake City, Utah last night. The main event saw Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Seth Rollins join forces to defeat WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Usos.
You can see the full results below:
* Kevin Owens defeated The Miz
* Riddle defeated Chad Gable
* Omos defeated Montez Ford
WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship
* Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Naomi
Sonya Deville was the special guest referee
* Ricochet defeated Austin Theory
WWE RAW Women’s Championship
* Becky Lynch (c) defeated Liv Morgan, Doudrop, & Bianca Belair
Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Seth Rollins defeated WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Usos
You can see photos and video from last night below:
Match 2@SuperKingofBros defeats @WWEGable with @otiswwe with the rko! pic.twitter.com/KfV7SOVSbE
— John w/ The Fans Of Pro Wrestling (@JohnTFOPW) February 6, 2022
Main Event: 6 man tag@WWEBigE @TrueKofi @WWERollins defeat @WWEUsos @WWERomanReigns#WWE#WWESaltLakeCity pic.twitter.com/FLud3ksp1c
— John w/ The Fans Of Pro Wrestling (@JohnTFOPW) February 6, 2022
Acknowledge him! @WWEUsos @WWERomanReigns #WWESaltLakeCity#WWE pic.twitter.com/0OXcSn094r
— John w/ The Fans Of Pro Wrestling (@JohnTFOPW) February 6, 2022
Her title. Her baby. @MsCharlotteWWE is all confidence on the road to #WrestleMania to face @RondaRousey! #WWESaltLakeCity pic.twitter.com/1NhYIWYEhP
— WWE (@WWE) February 6, 2022
Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]