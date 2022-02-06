WWE held one of their Road to WrestleMania live events in Salt Lake City, Utah last night. The main event saw Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Seth Rollins join forces to defeat WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Usos.

You can see the full results below:

* Kevin Owens defeated The Miz

* Riddle defeated Chad Gable

* Omos defeated Montez Ford

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

* Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Naomi

Sonya Deville was the special guest referee

* Ricochet defeated Austin Theory

WWE RAW Women’s Championship

* Becky Lynch (c) defeated Liv Morgan, Doudrop, & Bianca Belair

Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Seth Rollins defeated WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Usos

You can see photos and video from last night below:

