The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Apollo Crews (with Commander Azeez) makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. Veer Mahaan makes his entrance.

Apollo Crews vs. Veer Mahaan

They lock up. Crews backs Mahaan into the corner. Crews kicks Mahaan in the midsection. Crews kicks in a headlock on Mahaan. Mahaan sends Crews to the ropes. Mahaan hits a shoulder-block on Crews to send him to the mat. Mahaan hits a Sidewalk Slam on Crews. Crews eventually connects with a knee strike to Mahaan. Crews strikes Mahaan several times. Mahaan clothelines Crews. Mahaan hits a DDT on Crews. Mahaan pins Crews for the win.

Winner: Veer Mahaan

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring an appearance by Ronda Rousey following SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defeating Naomi.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring the contract signing segment with Lita and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

Tommaso Ciampa and T-Bar make their entrances.

Tommaso Ciampa vs. T-Bar

They lock up. Ciampa locks in a waist-lock on T-Bar. Ciampa switches to a headlock on T-Bar. T-Bar sends Ciampa to the ropes. T-Bar eventually gets Ciampa up onto his shoulders in a Torture Rack position. T-Bar attempts to drop Ciampa into a knee strike, Ciampa reverses that and rolls out of it. Ciampa connects with a knee strike of his own to T-Bar. Ciampa rolls T-Bar up for the three count.

Winner: Tommaso Ciampa

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Seth Rollins defeating Randy Orton.

