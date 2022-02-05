The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Veer Mahaan makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. Akira Tozawa makes his entrance.

Veer Mahaan vs. Akira Tozawa

Tozawa slaps the back of Mahaan. Tozawa hits a pair of dropkicks on Mahaaan. Mahaan remains on his feet. Mahaan takes Tozawa to the mat with a shoulder-block. Mahaan eventually sends Tozawa to the corner. Tozawa connects with a spin-kick to Mahaan. Mahaan clothelines Tozawa. Mahaan hits a Modified Reverse STO on Tozawa. Mahaan pins Tozawa for the win.

Winner: Veer Mahaan

A recap from RAW is shown featuring the in-ring confrontation between Brock Lesnar and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Otis defeating RAW Tag Team Champion Otis.

Liv Morgan and Doudrop make their entrances.

Liv Morgan vs. Doudrop

They lock up. Doudrop backs Morgan into the corner. Morgan locks in a headlock on Doudrop. Doudrop sends Morgan to the corner. Doudrop eventually hits a face-plant on Morgan. Doudrop pins Morgan for a two count. Doudrop goes to the second rope. Doudrop goes for an Inverted Splash on Morgan, Morgan gets her knees up. Morgan hits an Inverted STO on Doudrop. Morgan pins Doudrop for the win.

Winner: Liv Morgan

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring the in-ring confrontations between RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Royal Rumble Winner Ronda Rousey & Lita.

