The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Apollo Crews (with Commander Azeez) makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. Veer Mahaan makes his entrance.

Veer Mahaan vs. Apollo Crews

Crews attacks Mahaan from behind as Azeez provides the distraction from ringside. Crews strikes Mahaan several times. They exchange kicks to the midsection. Mahaan takes Crews to the mat with a shoulder-block. Crews eventually sends Mahaan to the corner. Mahaan connects with a boot to Crews. Mahaan strikes and kicks Crews in the corner. Mahaan connects kicks Crews in the midsection. Mahaan splashes Crews in the corner. Mahaan clothelines Azeez off the apron. Mahaan clotheslines Crews. Mahaan pins Crews for the three count.

Winner: Veer Mahaan

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Sami Zayn defeating Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental Championship.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring the verbal exchange between WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman.

Liv Morgan and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina (with Carmella) make their entrances.

Queen Zelina vs. Liv Morgan

They lock up. Zelina briefly locks in a wrist-lock before pushing Morgan. Morgan eventually connects with an Insiguri on Vega. Morgan hits a Missile Dropkick from off the turnbuckles. Morgan pins Zelina for a two count as Carmella puts Zelina’s foot on the bottom rope. Zelina stomps on Morgan several times. Zelina hits a Bronco Buster on Morgan in the corner. Zelina pins Morgan for a two count. Morgan rolls Zelina up with a Modifed Roll-Up coming off the ropes and gets the three count.

Winner: Liv Morgan

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens defeating RK-Bro’s Riddle & Randy Orton.

