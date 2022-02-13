The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Veer Mahaan makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Jimmy Smith check in on commentary. T-Bar makes his entrance.

Veer Mahaan vs. T-Bar

T-Bar kicks Mahaan in the midsection before clubbing his back several times. T-Bar goes for a shoulder-block on Mahaan, Mahaan remains on his feet. Mahaan takes T-Bar to the mat with a shoulder-block of his own. T-Bar eventually connects with a boot to Mahaan. T-Bar hits a Sit-Out Chokeslam on Mahaan. T-Bar pins Mahaan for a two count. T-Bar pushes Mahaan. Mahaan clotheslines T-Bar. Mahaan hits a DDT on T-Bar. Mahaan pins T-Bar for the win.

Winner: Veer Mahaan

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Goldberg confronting Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring the in-ring confrontation between Lita and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode make their entrance. Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business make their entrance.

Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode vs. Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin

Benjamin takes Ziggler to the mat with a single-leg takedown. Ziggler connects with a back-elbow to Benjamin. Ziggler briefly locks in a headlock on Benjamin. Benjamin reveres that into a headlock of his own on Ziggler. Ziggler sends Benjamin to the ropes. Benjamin eventually hits a T-Bone Suplex on Roode and pins him for a two count. Benjamin goes for a German Suplex, Roode gets out of it with a back elbow. Ziggler spikes Benjamin’s neck on the top rope. Roode hits a spine-buster on Benjamin. Alexander breaks a pin attempt by Roode on Benjamin. Ziggler sends Alexander out of the ring. Alexander and Ziggler connect with boots to each other simultaneously at ringside. Roode rolls Benjamin up for a two count. Benjamin hits an Inverted STO on Roode. Benjamin pins Roode for the three count.

Winners: Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens defeating Randy Orton & Riddle of RK-Bro.

