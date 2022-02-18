The premiere of WWE NXT Level Up will air tonight on Peacock and the WWE Network at 10pm ET. This is the new NXT show replacing WWE 205 Live.

NXT Level Up was taped earlier this week at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT Vengeance Day hit the air. You can click here for full spoilers.

Tonight’s show will feature the in-ring debut of Tatum Paxley, who was signed as Natalie Holland after the WWE SummerSlam tryouts in Las Vegas last summer. She will team with Ivy Nile to take on Kayla Inlay and Fallon Henley. As seen below, WWE released footage of Nile and Malcolm Bivens introducing Paxley as a new prospect for The Diamond Mine.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s Level Up premiere:

* Harland vs. Javier Bernal

* Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley vs. Kayla Inlay and Fallon Henley

* Edris Enofe vs. Kushida in the main event

Stay tuned for more on NXT Level Up and be sure to join us for full coverage after 10pm ET. Below is a promo for tonight’s show, along with the video of Bivens, Nile and Paxley:

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]