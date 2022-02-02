Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Tampa, FL.

– Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 opens up on the USA Network, live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Vic Joseph welcomes us and he’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett as fans cheer in the crowd.

Imperium (Gunther, NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner) vs. The Diamond Mine (Roderick Strong, The Creed Brothers)

We go right to the ring and out first comes Imperium as Alicia Taylor does the introductions – Gunther and NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner) as Samantha Irvin does the introductions. The Diamond Mine is out next – Roderick Strong and The Creed Brothers, Brutus Creed and Julius Creed, with Ivy Nile and Malcolm Bivens.

The brawl immediately kicks off as The Diamond Mine enters the ring. The referee restores order and here we go. Brutus and Aichner go at it now. They collide with shoulders and keep at it. Brutus with a big gutwrench suplex. Julius tags in and they double team Aichner in the corner. Brutus comes back in and they go at it but Aichner catches him on his shoulders, then plants him in the mat.

Strong is still down on the floor from taking a big boot when the brawl kicked off. Barthel comes in for a quick double team, taking Brutus down by his arm and grounding him. Brutus and Barthel tangle but Barthel gets the upperhand. Brutus slams Barthel and mounts him with right hands. Julius tags back in as fans chant “WALTER!” now. The Creed Brothers double team Aichner as Julius takes back over and Bivens cheers them on.

More back and forth. Barthel with a big kick and more offense to Julius. Gunther tags in and goes at it with Julius now. Gunther drops Julius with one chop. Gunther with another big slam and boots to Julius. Barthel comes back in and covers Julius for 2, then grounds him with a hold. Julius finally launches Barthel with a slam.

Strong and Aichner tag in now. Strong runs wild and hits a big backbreaker, then knocks Gunther down on the apron but he stays up on one knee. Strong runs wild with elbows to Aichner. Gunther tags in and levels Strong with a clothesline as Strong hesitates, apparently due to a previous injury according to Barrett. Fans continue chanting for “WALTER!” as he stands tall over Strong, who is clutching his head. We go to commercial.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]