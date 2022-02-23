Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

– The post-Vengeance Day edition of WWE NXT 2.0 opens up on the USA Network with a video package of highlights from last week’s special episode. We’re live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.

– We go right to the ring and out comes NXT Champion Bron Breakker as the sirens go off and Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Fans stand and bark as Breakker hits the ring with the strap on his shoulder.

Bron says Santos Escobar put up a tough fight at Vengeance Day but he proved over his dead body will anyone take the title from him, and he can’t think of a better weekend to try than WrestleMania 38 Weekend. Bron hypes NXT going back on the road for NXT Stand & Deliver. He’s giving the fans a heads up so they can be just as loud there in Dallas as they are here in Orlando. Bron promises he will walk into WrestleMania Weekend as champion, and walk out of Stand & Deliver with the title. As far as tonight’s main event goes… the music interrupts and out comes Dolph Ziggler to boos.

Ziggler congratulates Bron on his first NXT Title defense. Ziggler knows he’s not champion yet, but Bron cannot be giving promises he can’t keep. Ziggler wonders if Bron can make it to Stand & Deliver? Yes he can, but as champion? No, Ziggler doesn’t think so. Ziggler says tonight he will stomp out what’s left of Tommaso Ciampa, then maybe he will carry Bron on his back all the way to Stand & Deliver. Ziggler warns that when he decides the time is right for the title to be his, it will be his. Bron says he owes Ziggler a receipt for superkicking him last week, so why doesn’t Ziggler bring his scrawny little ass to the ring right now.

Ziggler taunts Bron and calls him a hothead, saying it’s in his genes. They continue having words while Ziggler speaks from the entrance-way. Ziggler says Bron gets tonight off, and will be barred from ringside in the main event so he can’t pull any cheap shots or receipts. Ziggler says Bron can just sit in the back and watch Ziggler do what he does better than anyone else in this business. Ziggler drops the mic and walks back to the back as his music hits. Bron looks on.

– We see what happened last week between LA Knight and Grayson Waller.

LA Knight vs. Grayson Waller

We go back to the ring and out comes Grayson Waller with his bodyguard, Sanga. LA Knight is out next to a pop.

The bell rings and Knight charges but Waller immediately goes to the floor, standing next to Sanga and talking trash. Fans chant for Knight. Knight goes out but Waller returns to the ring, taunting Knight. Knight runs back in but Waller retreats back to the floor. Knight chases him back into the ring and levels him with a clothesline. Knight beats Waller around and knees him in the face. Knight launches him in from the apron with a shoulder block. Waller dodges Knight and sends him into the turnbuckles to turn it around.

Waller goes to the second rope but Knight dodges him and he rolls through. Knight counters again and crotches Waller on the top rope, then shakes the rope over and over. Knight decks Waller to send him back to the floor near the announcers. Fans chant for Knight as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

