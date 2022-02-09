The finals of the 2022 WWE NXT Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic are now confirmed.

Tonight’s NXT 2.0 on Syfy opened with The Creed Brothers defeating The Grizzled Young Veterans to advance to the finals at NXT Vengeance Day. MSK later defeated Edris Enofe and Malik Blade to advance.

Next week’s Dusty Classic finals at Vengeance Day will see The Creed Brothers battle MSK. The winners will earn a future title shot from NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium, and have their names added to the Dusty Classic trophy.

The brackets for the 2022 Men’s Dusty Classic look like this:

FIRST ROUND

* MSK defeated Jacket Time

* Edris Enofe and Malik Blade defeated Legado del Fantasma

* The Creed Brothers defeated Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs

* The Grizzled Young Veterans defeated Chase University

SEMI-FINALS

* MSK defeated Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

* The Creed Brothers defeated The Grizzled Young Veterans

FINALS

* The Creed Brothers vs. MSK

NXT Vengeance Day will take place next Tuesday, February 15 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. It will air live on Syfy. Below is the updated card, along with related clips from tonight’s show:

NXT Title Match

Santos Escobar vs. Bron Breakker (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Cameron Grimes vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Persia Pirotta and Indi Hartwell vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne (c)

Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals

MSK vs. The Creed Brothers

Winners earn a future title shot from NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium.

Weaponized Steel Cage Match

Pete Dunne vs. Tony D’Angelo

